Duterte to troops: If I don’t survive, protect the people

WAR ON DRUGS

“Protect the people… do not allow the country to disintegrate.”

President Duterte made this appeal to soldiers as he spoke of the gravity of the drug problem in the country during his visit to Camp Melchor dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela on Saturday.

“I do not know if I will survive the six years or not. But if I do not survive… whatever the cause maybe… ang hingiin ko lang sa inyo, lahat kayo, pati mga Generals: See to it that this country will not take a spin,” Duterte told the troops of the Army 5th Infantry Division (5ID).

“I’m just saying that the ultimate warriors sa Constitution to protect the people is the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP),” he said.

As he delivered his remarks, the Commander in Chief showed the 5ID troopers a folder that contains a thick list of government officials believed involved in the illicit trade.

It is the third list that has been validated, according to Duterte.

The Chief Executive even read a few names on the list, particularly that of a mayor from the north, a police General, and a local official from Mindanao.

“Mayor Reynaldo Flores, HVT, high-value target, Naguilian, La Union. La Union. Validated. Tapos dito sa isang page- mayor, assemblyman, mayor, vice mayor. Dito sa iba naman, puro barangay captain… Boni Sultan, Lumati, Maasin, municipal councilor,” he said.

Also mentioned was the name of Police Chief Supt.Vicente Loot, who is now mayor of Daanbantayan, Cebu.

“Kagaya si Loot. Region I, nandiyan ‘yang pangalan niya. Gen. Loot. Region II, nandoon ‘yung pangalan niya. Region III, nandoon ‘yung pangalan niya. Region IV, nandoon,” said Duterte.

“What does that mean? It means to say that wherever he was assigned, he was into drugs. That is what it means,” he continued. It can be recalled that Loot was one of the five retired and active police Generals named by Duterte as alleged coddlers of drug syndicates.

The President then said he would give the list to the military.

CHURCH HELPS

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Manila has set up community-based rehabilitation programs in various parishes to help drug dependents recover from their addiction.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle said, the rehabilitation programs that include spiritual formation, skills training, and livelihood programs “to help and encourage drug dependents to change, recover, and lead normal lives.”

“We are here for you. Let us not waste life. It is important and it has to be protected and nurtured,” the archbishop said in a CBCP News post.

“The rehab program is designed to help individuals struggling with drug addiction get support in terms of spiritual formation, skills formation, and livelihood,” he said.

The Manila archdiocese, through its Restorative Justice Ministry, has partnered with other organizations and concerned government agencies, including the Center for Family Ministries, the UST Graduate School Psycho-Trauma, the Department of Health, the Department of Interior and Local Government, and the Philippine National Police, to provide drug dependents the treatment and recovery services that they need.

“We, in the Church failed to address the issue, We failed to be a companion to these people. So now, we are trying what we can do, given the urgency of the need,” said Fr. Tony Navarette, parish priest of the San Roque de Manila Church in Sta. Cruz, Manila, during the kick-off ceremonies for the program last week. (With a report from Leslie Ann G. Aquino)