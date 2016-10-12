 Duterte trust ratings decline slightly in September survey, but still ‘excellent’ | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
by Ellalyn De Vera
October 12, 2016

Filipinos’ trust in President Duterte has slightly declined but remained “excellent,” amid the government’s intensified anti-drug offensive, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey findings.

In a nationwide survey conducted last Sept. 24-27 with 1,200 respondents, 83 percent said they have “much trust” in President Duterte, 9 percent were undecided, and 8 percent had “little trust” in him, for a net trust rating of +76 (“much trust” minus “little trust”).

President Duterte’s latest net trust rating is three points down from the +79 (84 percent “much trust,” 5 percent “little trust”) net rating he received in June, but remained in the “excellent” category.

The President’s trust rating is also seven points lower than the +83 (88 percent “much trust,” 4 percent “little trust”) received by former President Benigno S. Aquino III following his election victory in 2010.

The SWS describes trust ratings of +70 and above as “excellent,” +50 to +69 “very good;” +30 to +49 “good,” +10 to +29 “moderate,” +9 to –9 “neutral,” -10 to –29 “poor,” -30 to –49 “bad,” -50 to –69 “very bad’” and -70 and below “execrable.”

President Duterte’s trust rating was up in Mindanao (from +90 to +92) but declined in the rest of the country. It was down 6 points to +69 in the rest of Luzon, from +75; down two points to +76 in  Metro Manila, from +78; and down one point to +73 in the Visayas, from +74.

Among the economic classes, his  net trust rating fell  significantly among upper-to-middle Class ABC from +82 to +72; among poor Class E, from +79 to +67;  and among Class D or “masa,” down one point from +79 to +78.

Among genders, President Duterte’s net rating was down among men from +82 to +77, and among women from +75 to +74.

By age group, the President’s net rating went down among Filipinos 18-24 years old, from +88 to +82; among those 25-34 years old,  from +84 to +83; among  those  35-44 years old,  from +78 to +76; and among  those  45-54 years old,  from +78 to +69; but went up among those  55 years old and above, +70 to +73.

By educational attainment, the President’s net ratings among college graduates fell from +87 to +84;  among elementary graduates, from +74 to +66;  and among among those who reached elementary level, from +76 to +66. But his ratings among high school graduates rose from +81 to +82.