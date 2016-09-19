Duterte vows justice for ASG hostages



(Manila Bulletin) President Rodrigo R. Duterte(Manila Bulletin)

President Rodrigo R. Duterte has promised to give justice to freed Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) hostage, Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad.

Sekkingstad, who regained his freedom on Saturday after a year-long captivity by the militant ASG, was presented to the Chief Executive Sunday night in Davao City.

“I assure you … when the time comes, I will inform you that we have been able to catch up with them (ASG),” Duterte told Sekkingstad.

“I will say this now: Your travails in life are over. Until such time that we get… You want raw justice, then we will give it. If that is what you want,” added the President.

Sekkingstad was one of of four people seized by the ASG from a posh resort in Samal Island September 21 last year.