Duterte vows no ‘bargaining’ in PH-China territorial spat

President Rodrigo Duterte has ruled out any bargaining of the country’s territory with China as he embarks on revitalizing bilateral and economic relations with the Asian neighbor.

Presidential Communications Office | mb.com.ph

“We will stick with our claim. We do not bargain anything there. We continue to insist that it is ours, that the tribunal, the international decision will be taken up but there will be no hard impositions,” Duterte said in his pre-departure press conference in Davao City.

Duterte is scheduled to make a state visit to China on October 18–21 to strengthen bilateral cooperation particularly in areas of trade and investments despite a bitter maritime dispute in the South China Sea. Prior to his Beijing trip, the Philippine leader will be a state guest in Brunei on October 16–18.

“We will talk and we will maybe paraphrase everything in the judgment and set the limits of our territories, the special economic zones. It will be no bargaining there. It is ours,” he added.

Duterte was referring to the international tribunal ruling that nullified China’s historic claims in the South China Sea. The decision by the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration has bolstered the country’s ownership of the disputed areas in the West Philippine Sea but questions remain on how it would be enforced.

The president, in his remarks, stressed that he would “very careful not to bargain anything” with China especially since the territory is owned by the Filipino people. “After all I cannot give what is not mine and which I am not empowered to do by any sketch of imagination,” he said.

“When you go there, we only want to talk. And remember there are only two options: We go to trouble or we talk. We can choose to pass there in between,” said Duterte, who has advocated bilateral talks to resolve the territorial row with China.

Duterte also agreed with Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio’s statement that he could be impeached if he were to concede the country’s territory to China: “He is correct. I would be impeached. It’s an impeachable offense. I do not fight with that statement. It’s all correct, it’s all legal and so I agree with him.”

“I said we cannot barter which is not ours, it belongs to the Filipino people. I cannot be the sole authorized agent for that is not allowed under the Constitution,” he added.

Despite the territorial dispute, the president said he looks forward to exchanging views with the Chinese leaders on improving the two nations’s relations.

Duterte is scheduled separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, and National People’s Congress chairman Zhang Dejiang this week.

“As we mark this year of the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the relations between China and the Philippines, we will look at the sum total of our relationships. We shall seek ways to strengthen cooperation, particularly to intensify two-way trade and investments,” he added.

This is the first state visit of a Philippine president to Beijing since 2011 and signals a key turning point in both histories, he said.