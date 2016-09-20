Duterte wants to revive Philippine Constabulary; PNP to remain

President Duterte is planning to revive the Philippine Constabulary (PC) to augment the government forces in fighting urban terrorism.

Photo courtesy of Presidential Communications (mb.com.ph)

“I will return the Philippine Constabulary under the four commands… kasi kailangan ko ng tao sa urban terrorism like the SAF (Special Action Force),” the President said during a visit to a military camp in Compostela Valley.

Duterte said the Philippine National Police (PNP) will stay even as he plans to resurrect the PC as one of the four major commands of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The PC was established in 1901 as a military force with police duties to keep peace and order in the country. In 1991, it was merged with the Integrated National Police to form the PNP.

The President has warned that the threat of terrorism lurks in the country, warning of imminent attacks following the Davao deadly blast.