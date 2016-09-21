Duterte: Will impose Martial Law when drug lords ruled Bilibid

President Rodrigo R. Duterte would not have hesitated to place the country under Martial Law if he was chief executive when illegal drugs proliferated in the state penitentiary.



(Manila Bulletin) / mb.com.phute President Rodrigo R. Duterte(Manila Bulletin) / mb.com.phute

The President made the candid admission after witnesses appeared in a House inquiry linking Senator Leila de Lima to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) drug trade.

“Saan tayo makakita a country allowing the drug syndicates to operate inside the Muntinlupa at directing the traffic?,” the President said during a visit to a military camp in Compostela Valley last Tuesday.

“Ako sa totoo lang kung ganon, if I were the President at that time, I would have declared Martial Law. Tutal there is really a rebellion dito,” the President added.

High profile-inmates allegedly paid De Lima millions of pesos to allow them to bring in illegal drugs and other contraband inside the prison, witnesses told a congressional panel last Tuesday. The former justice secretary was supposedly given P3 million a month to fund her senatorial bid in the last elections.