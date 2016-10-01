Duterte’s ‘Hitler’ reference an ‘oblique deflection’ of his image — Abella

President Duterte’s ‘Hitler’ and ‘Holocaust’ reference during his speech in Davao on Friday was an “an oblique deflection of the way he has been pictured as a mass murderer, a Hitler, a label he rejects”, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella explained in a statement.

MB FILE – President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his speech before the Filipino community in Vietnam during a meeting held at the Intercontinental Hotel on September 28. ACE MORANDANTE/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

“He likewise draws an oblique conclusion, that while the Holocaust was an attempt to exterminate the future generations of Jews, the so-called “extra-judicial killings”, wrongly attributed to him, will nevertheless result in the salvation of the next generation of Filipinos,” Abella added.

During his speech at the 9th National Biennial Summit on Women in Community Policing, the head of state likened his deadly crime war to Hitler’s efforts to exterminate Jews.

“You’re portrayed or pictured to be a cousin of Hitler. And you do not even bother to find out, to investigate it. Imagine that, I will be facing even the international court for genocide. that’s foolish,” said the President. “Hitler massacred 3 million jews, now there are 3 million drug addicts I’d be happy to slaughter them,” the head of state added.

The Presidential spokesperson underscored that the President was just addressing the negative comparison that people made between him and Hitler.

“Hitler murdered 3 million innocent civilians whereas Duterte was referencing to his “willingness to kill” 3 million criminal drug dealers – to save the future of the next generation and the country. Those are two entirely different things,” Sec. Abella elaborated.

Abella stated that the Philippines recognizes the significance of the Holocaust and that they do not wish to diminish the profound loss of 6 million jews.

The government of Germany has commented on the issue saying that the President’s reference was “unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, US Pentagon chief, Secretary Ash Carter found Duterte’s comments “deeply troubling“.

“Just speaking personally for myself, I find these comments deeply troubling,” Carter said.