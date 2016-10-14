Dylan book sales soar after Nobel announcement

FILE – This April 27, 1965, file photo, shows Singer Bob Dylan in London. Dylan was named the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in a stunning announcement that for the first time bestowed the prestigious award to someone primarily seen as a musician. (AP Photo/File) | mb.com.ph

NEW YORK — He won his Nobel for writing songs, but Bob Dylan’s unexpected honor also is providing a boost for his books.

Dylan’s memoir “Chronicles: Volume One” and a bound compilation, “The Lyrics: 1961-2012,” were among two of Amazon.com’s fastest sellers Thursday. His book of lyrics jumped from No. 73,543 on Amazon’s best-seller list the night before Thursday’s announcement to No. 209. Over the same 24-hour period, “Chronicles” soared from No. 15,690 to No. 278 and was out of stock by the end of the day.

Not surprisingly, sales were up on Amazon for many of his albums. Two of them, “Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits” and “Blonde on Blonde,” were in the top 25 for CDs and vinyl by Thursday night.