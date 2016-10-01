E-learning firm supports push for free wi-fi in public schools

London-based educational technology company Quipper expressed support for the administration’s thrust for a free nationwide wi-fi connection to bolster e-learning in the country, especially in public schools.

“It is a welcome development for our local education sector that the government is pushing to have the whole country connected to the Internet,” said Yuki Naotori, country manager of Quipper.

Naotori believes that free broadband connection across all public schools in the Philippines will “enhance teaching methods and student engagement” through innovations in e-learning and mobile education, and will help in the implementation of the K-12 program.

Free nationwide internet access has been an objective of the Duterte Administration, when it formed the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), as well as Senate Bill 1050 that seeks to establish free internet in public schools.

Naotori believes if these efforts push through, learning institutions could harness the learning resources offered by Quipper Video, while students would be able to study when class schedules get disrupted.

Quipper also believes free internet access could arm teachers with tools to help them get student information “in real time, thus allowing them to tailor-fit their teaching style according to the students’ individual needs.”

Quipper is an educational technology company that seeks to transform teaching and learning experience through technology. Its flagship product, Quipper School, helps teachers streamline teaching methods and class management, and also helps make learning fun. To learn more about Quipper, visit their website, www.quipper.com, and Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/quipperschoolphilippines.