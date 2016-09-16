E. Visayas leaders laud federalism

Palo, Leyte – The campaign for federalism kicked off in Eastern Visayas Friday with a forum of regional leaders at the Leyte Academic Center here.

Eastern Visayas Map (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

At the forum, PDP Laban Chairman Emeritus and former Senate President Aquilino Pimentel Jr. explained the benefits in shifting to a federalist government and how it will spur economic development in the countryside.

Pimentel said that under federalism, Eastern Visayas will become one the four federal states in the Visayas.

Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico L. Petilla expressed full support for the federalist movement.

Tacloban City PDP Laban President Joel R. Caminade said close to 2,000 people, among them Leyte and Biliran municipal mayors, vice mayors, councilors, barangay chairmen, regional directors, rotarians, business leaders, leaders of the academe, lawyers, youth, students, local media, and socio-civic organizations participated in the forum.