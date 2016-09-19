E. Visayas sets rice self-sufficiency target

Tacloban City — The Department of Agriculture (DA) regional office here is optimistic of attaining 100 percent self-sufficiency in rice in Eastern Visayas in 2019 with the government stepping up support for staple food production in the next five planting seasons.

(Mark Balmores/ Manila Bulletin)

The region is only 94 percent self sufficient in rice, pulled down by the low output in three Samar provinces, according to DA Regional Executive Director Wilson Cerbito.

While Leyte Island is 100 percent sufficient in staple food, Samar Island only reached 68 percent to 70 percent sufficient.

“I’m confident that by 2019, we will reach that one million metric tons production given the intervention in the next five cropping period,” Cerbito said.

Based on the forecast, the region will produce 962,712 metric tons of rice this year, up from last year’s 955,709 mt.

Cerbito said the government will boost rice cultivation through the Rice Productivity Enhancement (RIPE) program starting next year.

RIPE is seen to revisit the country’s water management and irrigation policies, and to lay down a comprehensive program to augment the farmers’ level of productivity through soil analysis and rehabilitation.

“Other assistance includes the provision of fertilizers, modern harvest and post-harvest facilities, and the introduction of improved rice farming technologies and high-yielding varieties of rice,” Cerbito added.

Eastern Visayas will get P273 million for the RIPE project alone. This is on top of the more than P300 million budget for regular rice programs of the agriculture department.

Through RIPE, DA sees rice production significantly increase from the current national average harvest of four metric tons (MT) per hectare.

The program prioritizes three Samar provinces. Samar’s production is only 14.12 percent of the region’s more than 900,000 mt output.

Nearby Northern Samar and Eastern Samar provinces also posted lower share at 11.18 percent and 5.97 percent, respectively.