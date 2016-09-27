 Early birds | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Early birds


September 27, 2016

Job seekers wait in front of the booths of participating employers before the opening of the two-day Manila Bulletin Job Fair 2016 Tuesday at the Megatrade Hall in SM Megamall. (Manny Llanes/ Manila Bulletin)

