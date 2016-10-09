Earthquake shakes Agusan del Sur town

BUTUAN CITY – A mild earthquake shook Agusan del Sur town anew on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.



(mb.com.ph) MB FILE – Agusan del Sur(mb.com.ph)

However, the Agusan del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) there said no damage or injury reported from the affected town.

Phivolcs, in its bulletin said the 3.0 earthquake was registered at 7:24 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 9). The epicenter was plotted only 3 kilometers (km) southwest of San Luis town, Agusan del Sur.

The tectonic tremor has a depth of 71 km, the state agency said.

No aftershock was raised by the Phivolcs.