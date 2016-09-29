Eastern Visayas CIDG top performer

Tacloban City — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Eastern Visayas based has been cited by the CIDG-PNP Central Office for its sterling performance among regional offices nationwide.

CIDG-CIDU 8 District Director Supt. Marvin Marcos told Manila Bulletin that the office tops other CIDG-CIDU offices nationwide in their performance early this year.

Marcos said CIDG Acting Director Chief Supt. Roel Barcena Obusan informed him of their office rating and top performance.

He said that in his barely more than two months as CIDG-CIDU 8 chief, he was able to arrest eight most wanted persons and spearheaded the anti-illegal drug campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte in Leyte and Samar.

Marcos said the CIDG-CIDU 8 was the lead unit in raiding the house of suspected Eastern Visayas drug lord Kerwin Espinosa and his father, Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa that netted around P88 million worth of drugs and firearms.

He said the seized drugs were turned over to the PNP 8 Crime Laboratory for safekeeping.

Mayor Espinosa and his son Kerwin and other persons involved in illegal drugs were charged before the Leyte Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, Marcos said.

He said they also killed drug lord Allan Edgar Alvarez during a raid at the Leyte Regional Penal Colony in Abuyog, Leyte, last August 11 when the suspected drug lord shot it out with the raiding team.