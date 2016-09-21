Eating festival to launch Ilocos Sur’s World Tourism week celebration

VIGAN CITY – The provincial government of Ilocos Sur is set to launch eating festivals for the celebration of the World Tourism week starting on Thursday until Saturday.



(mb.com.ph) Filipino street food(mb.com.ph)

The other highlights of the three-day fest are the holding of Ilocos Sur’s bicentennial logo making and extemporaneous tour guiding contests; Abel Yloco fashion show and tourism appreciation night, and street party.

The public are enjoined to join contests on eating betamax, isaw, kwek kwek, and adidas.

Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Luis V. Singson said the events for the World Tourism Week festival in the province are considered as the pre-load for the celebration of the 200 – year anniversary of the province in 2018.

“Our attractive One- Town- One-Product (OTOP) offerings are showcased during the fest to draw more attraction to our visiting tourists,” Singson said.