Edward Benosa wants to win another award

Edward Benosa and Abigail Oliveiro in the ‘Puso Kong Ito’ music video

Edward Benosa’s music video for his single “Puso Kong Ito” has been nominated Best Music Video in this year’s PMPC Star Awards for Music and he wants to win it.

This is the second recognition he has received since releasing his debut album last year. Prior, he was awarded the Best New Male Recording Artist at the 2015 Star Awards.

“I didn’t expect the nomination. I was surprised and very happy,” said Edward. “Of course, gusto kong manalo. But aside from that, I want to make more music videos and compose more songs. At sana lagging makapasok sa PMPC Awards, which is mahirap kasi maraming magagaling na artists at maraming gumagawa ng mga music videos din.”

The music video of “Puso Kong Ito” was helmed by award-winning director Carlo Obispo.

Although the music video was shot in three days, the preparation took months according to Carlson Chan of Dannon Clothing, the music video’s producer.

Was the music video a collaboration between him and Carlo?

“I trusted the director from the start,” Edward replied. “Bagay na bagay yung naisip niyang concept sa song. It was really about the message of the song. He was very professional and napaka-galing.”

Edward also deemed the music video very personal because he could relate to it.

He shared that he was in two love triangle situations before.

“Ang natutunan ko huwag ng ulitin ang pumasok sa love triangle. Pero hindi mo rin masasabi kasi papaano kung meron kang gusto na may karelasyon? So anong magagawa mo,” he remarked.

The music video of “Puso Kong Ito” also featured Abigail Oliverio of Ballet Manila and actor RK Bagatsing.

“Puso Kong Ito,” which is growing in popularity, was written by Vincent Velasquez.

At the moment, Edward is collaborating with his manager Arnold Reyes for his second album.

He is also honing his thespian skills as he would soon enter the realm of acting. This December his first musical entitled “Mula Sa Buwan” would be staged at the Ateneo de Manila University.

He is also in an indie film titled “Bugbog.”

“Matagal ko ng gustong umarte. Gusto kong matutong umarte kasi masarap umarte,” expressed Edward.