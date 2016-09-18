Eight injured in Minnesota mall stabbing, suspect shot dead — police

Eight people were injured in a stabbing attack at a shopping mall in the US state of Minnesota Saturday night, and police said the suspect was shot dead by an off-duty officer.



The assailant “made some references to Allah,” Blair Anderson, police chief in the city of St. Cloud, told journalists. “We have confirmed that he asked at least one person if they were Muslim before he assaulted them.”

But he emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing and that “whether that was a terrorist attack or not, I’m not willing to say that right now because we just don’t know.”