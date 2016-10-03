EJK-linked cop denies Davao Death Squad

SPO3 Arthur Lascañas during the Senate hearing on extrajudicial killings and war on drugs at Senate on Monday, October 3, 2016. Photo by Jansen Romero | mb.com.ph

The police officer alleged to be a leader of the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS) denied the vigilante group’s existence when he testified at the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights inquiry on alleged extrajudicial killngs Monday, October 3.

“Wala pong Davao Death Squad. Media hype lang iyan,” SPO3 Arthur Lascañas of the Davao City Police said in response to Sen. Leila De Lima’s inquiry.

At the Senate inquiry last September 15, whistleblower Edgar Matobato confessed to being a member of the DDS and claimed previously working as a hitman for President Rodrigo Duterte during his time as mayor of Davao city.

Matobato also described Lascañas as Duterte’ right-hand man, and that he was an aide to the police officer. During today’s hearing, Lascañas called Matobato a liar.

The senator also asked whether he knew the “Lambada Boys,” a group composed of seven members from which the DDS originated, including Matobato.

Lascañas, however, said he was not familiar with the group.

Lascañas confirmed that he knew Matobato because he got commissions from deals in the police officer’s real estate business.