Elderly take over city hall

Baguio City — Select senior citizens have once again been called to duty, swearing in yesterday as government officials for the day in this city as part of the Elderly Month celebration.

SENIOR CITIZEN OFFICIAL OF THE DAY — Mayor Mauricio Domogan (left) leads the oath of office of the officers of the day in different departments – (from right) Felix Bentayen (vice mayor), Margarita Mariñas (mayor), and Atty. Virgilio Bautista (congressman) – as part of the Senior Citizen Official for a Day (SCOFAD) yesterday on Baguio City Hall grounds. October is ‘Elderly Month.’ (Zaldy C. Comanda/ Manila Bulletin)

With the theme “Pagmamahal at Respeto ng Nakababata, Nakapagpapaligaya sa Nakatatanda (Love and Respect from the Youth Brings Joy to the Elderly),” Mayor Mauricio Domogan swore in the elderly citizens who will take the place of elected officials and perform public service.

Assuming their posts were Atty. Virgilio Bautista who sat in for Baguio City Rep. Marquez Go; Margarita Mariñas in place of Mayor Domogan; and Felix Bentayen who took on the day’s responsibilities of Vice Mayor Edison Bilog.