Elderly week pampering


October 4, 2016
Senior citizens enjoy all the pampering services such as manicure, pedicure, haircut, and massage provided free by the local government of San Fernando City, La Union yesterday in celebration of ‘Elderly Week.’ (Erwin G. Beleo)

