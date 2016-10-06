Ella breaks the Internet anew with latest dance video

Ella Cruz (Instagram)

Ella Cruz showed off her dance prowess anew via a Facebook video that has garnered more than a million views, just five days after she uploaded it.

In it, the actress is seen dancing to Ariana Grande’s “Side To Side” with all-girl group SB NewGen.

As of this writing, the video, which was uploaded last Friday, already earned 28,000 reactions, more than 2,700 comments and 1,216,843 views.

This is not the first time she did it. Earlier, her dance cover of Ariana Grande’s hit song “Dangerous Woman” garnered 1,032,512 views.

Prior, her dance cover of Brandon Beal’s “Twerk It Like Miley” reached more than 10 million views on YouTube.

At one point, Ella even earned the nod of Dawin, with the video of her and The Maneuvers dancing to “Dessert” becoming viral.

Dawin invited them to appear in series of videos for his single “Throwback.”