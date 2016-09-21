(WATCH) Ellen, Kirsten Stewart audition to be part of Spice Girls

Kirsten Stewart was Ellen DeGeneres’ co-host for the day and she helped the multi-awarded host throughout the show to interview her guests as well has have some fun.

During the show, Ellen announced that the Spice Girls are holding a reunion show, sadly sans Sporty (Melanie C) and Posh (Victoria Beckham) Spice. Before the audience knew it, Ellen and Kirsten didn’t waste time and came up with an audition video in order to be part of the popular 1990s girl group.

Click on the video below to watch the audition tape (posted in Ellen’s YouTube channel):