Employ rehabilitated drug users in STL, solons urge

The House minority bloc yesterday urged government to tap rehabilitated drug users for employment in state-sanctioned small town lottery (STL) to help guarantee that they will stay away from illegal narcotics.

In a press conference, Minority Leader Danilo Suarez and Senior Deputy Minority Leader Lito Atienza said giving former drug addicts a chance to be gainfully employed should be part of the government’s war on illegal drugs.

Many of the rehabilitated drug users, owing to their “street experience, may qualify as bet collectors for STL, the two opposition solons said.

They pointed out that STL is legal and operated under the administration of the state-owned Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

The two opposition lawmakers said STL provides one of the best options in giving rehabilitated drug users jobs considering that the legal “jueteng” derivative will be needing thousands of employees for their operations.

“There is a possibility that STL operators will employ millions of workers to help in the business,” said Suarez.

Together with 12 other minority bloc members, Suarez and Atienza filed House Resolution No. 455 calling for a congressional inquiry into the “possible massive economic employment” in the PCSO STL program for surrendered drug users.”

“In connection with clean slates, the other issue involves the welfare of the drug users and drug pushers who have surrendered to the government. We are aware that there are plans to rehabilitate them. We are concerned about what happens next,” stated Suarez, who represents Quezon province.

Government records show that a total 734,231 drug personalities have already surrendered to government and have aired their willingness to undergo narcotics rehabilitation program.

“The sad reality is, after leaving rehab, finding gainful employment will be impossible because of lack of required education and relevant experience and their association to illegal drugs,” the House minority bloc said in a press statement.

The opposition group added: “Thinking out of the box, we think it’s a good idea to use the street experience of these rehabilitated surrenderees to work with STL collectors. The option of joining STL collectors gives these surrenderees a legal means to earn a living.”

Pointing out that majority of the minority bloc members represent the marginalized sector, the House opposition stressed that they consider reformed drug pushers and users as among their constituents.

“To us, these surrenderees can be considered an informal set of marginalized people whose value to society is diminished and disregarded. Redemption is for everyone, and the minority is equal to the task of giving our surrenderees and their families a realizable future after rehabilitation,” the lawmakers said.