Enchanted Kingdom treats all Teachers FREE on October 2, 2016

Sta. Rosa, Laguna, Philippines – Enchanted Kingdom’s royal characters Eldar, the Wizard and Princess Victoria have decreed October 2, Sunday as a magical day for teachers, treating them to free passes, fun games, raffles, prizes and surprises on Sunday, October 2, 2016.

EK plays host to more than 15,000 teachers from all over the Philippines and pays tribute to their valuable contribution in educating the nation’s young citizens and future leaders. As an advanced treat, they get to unwind and enjoy the park’s many attractions three days before the actual World Teachers Day celebration on October 5.

In appreciation of the role that educators play in molding the minds of today’s youth, EK’s special guests can take part in the exciting line up of activities happening at EK’s Spaceport zone. Inspirational talks will be given by invited speakers, including official Lego distributor FELTA President Mylene Abiva, who will talk about the fascinating future of Robotics in the Philippines; Dr. Rosalina Fuentes of SAIDI, who will tackle Managing Millenials in the classroom; Ms. Sandy Sanchez Montano of CHEERS and Director & Head Coach of the Philippine Mind Sports Association Anne Bernardo Bonita who will give a seminar on Memory Enhancement.

The teaching profession is a calling heeded by the most dedicated and most giving individuals of our country. Their contribution to nation-building is immeasurable, and for that, EK salutes all the teachers.