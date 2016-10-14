Enchanted Kingdom’s EKciting anniversary treat

The Philippines’ first and only world-class theme park Enchanted Kingdom (EK) offers exciting promos as it celebrates 21 years of creating magical experiences through wholesome entertainment and family-friendly leisure activities.

Ghostbusters Adventure Live!

EK is launching its Ghostbusters Adventure Live! this October 15, 2016, a slimy, spooky haunted attraction featuring unforgettable sets and scenes from the latest installment of the Hollywood blockbuster film. Guests who come in white can avail of Regular Day Passes for 4, plus 4 Free Passes to experience the exciting Ghostbusters walk-through attraction for only P2,400!

Student SemBrEK Anibersaya

For its 21st Anniversary, the park is treating all Students on Sem Break to a special promo where they can get to EKsperience the magic with a Regular Day Pass ticket and Free EK Agila Tumbler for only P480. Simply present your valid school ID at the front gate to avail of the promo, which runs until November 13, 2016.

Enchan21

Those turning 21 years old this month year can avail of the Enchan21 promo, which entitles them to Regular Day Passes at P421 for the whole month of October 2016. They can also receive special birthday gifts if they participate in a special in-park activity. Those who bring more than 10 companions can also get 20% discounts on their Regular Day Passes.

For more information on the promos, visit the official website of Enchanted Kingdom www.enchantedkingdom.com or call (02)5843535.