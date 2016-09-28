End of the line for Zico, Seolhyun romance

Zico (left) and Seolhun. (Photos: Zico’s Instagram and Jonathan Hicap)

Block B’s Zico and AOA’s Seolhyun have broken up six months into their relationship.

A Korean media outlet broke the story prior to their agencies confirming the matter.

The relationship became public only last month with a Korean news site publishing photos of the two together.

Seolhyun’s agency stated “pressure” took a toll on the relationship resulting in the break up.

“Due to the heavy pressure and attention from the public, dating became harder for them and they naturally grew apart and broke up,” said FNC Entertainment, according to the Korea Herald.

Seven Seasons, Block B’s agency, said, “The rumor that the two broke up is true. We cannot disclose any further details about the breakup because it involves their personal life.”