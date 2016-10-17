End to US sanctions a boon for Myanmar economy

Yangon, Myanmar – KFC’s grinning Colonel Sanders and his goatee are among the few prominent signs of US brands or business in Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon.

That will likely change after President Barack Obama ended most remaining US sanctions against this fledgling democracy on Oct. 7. But much hinges on how the government led by former political prisoner Aung San Suu Kyi revamps the country’s outdated laws and other policies.

Flag of Myanma

The US had earlier broad prohibitions on investment and trade imposed on this Southeast Asian country of about 60 million over the past two decades. The more targeted restrictions that ended earlier this month were mostly on dealings with army-owned companies and officials and associates of the former ruling junta. A ban on imports of jadeite and rubies from Myanmar also ended.

Up to now, the rush to invest in Myanmar has been dominated by Asian countries, especially China, its main investor and trading partner during its years of isolation. Most US businesses and many other Western ones stayed away, mindful of fines potentially in the millions of dollars and jail terms of up to 20 years.

Foreign investment slowed earlier this year, as companies awaited changes in the investment law, company law and other regulations.

“Genuinely a lot of American business was extraordinarily wary of the sanctions, especially for financial services because of the massive fines,” said Sean Turnell, a Myanmar expert and adviser to Suu Kyi’s government.

For many Western, not just US firms, restrictions on financial transactions in US dollars, which are processed by banks doing business in the US, were the biggest constraint.

“It was too hard, the market is too small and profits were pretty small beer compared to the fines they could get,” said Turnell. “You had great difficulty just moving money in and out of the country.”

The garment industry could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the end to sanctions. The United States stopped giving Myanmar special market access under the Generalized System of Preferences in 1989 due to worker rights concerns. When those benefits are restored on Nov. 13 it will regain the right to export about 5,000 products to the United States duty-free.

Nay Aung, whose travel services company, Oway, has launched a car-booking app that is providing about 500-600 rides a day in Yangon, is hoping that will help drive an export boom.

“If multinationals come in, we will benefit,” he said. “For us, if the country grows, we are the beneficiary of those investments.”

Myanmar was governed by a military junta for more than a half-century. Nearly five years since it began its shift toward a civilian government and a year since Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won a landslide election, the country is still just beginning to develop a modern financial sector and rebuild its crumbling roads, ports and buildings, many of which date to Britain’s colonial rule.

The new leadership is grappling with extreme poverty, civil war with several ethnic minorities, rampant corruption and narcotics and human trafficking. Massive illegal trade in goods like jade and timber continues.

The sanctions were just part of the problems laid out in a report by the American Chamber of Commerce in July. Chief complaints included a decision by the city government in Yangon, the country’s commercial capital, to stop issuing the licenses for new parking spaces that are required to buy new vehicles. That was a blow to big foreign automakers like Chevy and Toyota that want to sell new cars there, but a boon for the already thriving trade in used vehicles from Japan, left-hand cars and trucks widely used on Myanmar’s right-hand drive roads.

Still, the country’s young, inexpensive workforce and low living standards offer huge potential for growth. GE, on its website, describes Myanmar as a “new sweet spot” for growth in Southeast Asia.

Japanese and other Asian investors have been piling in.

Aeon, Japan’s equivalent of Walmart, opened an office in Yangon in 2014 and has a thriving microfinance business. Its first supermarket in Myanmar, a joint venture with a local retailer, opened in the city’s Okalapa township in late September, offering thousands of products, most of them imported from Thailand.