EO creates task force to establish, support drug rehab centers

An inter-agency task force for the establishment and support of Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers (DATRCs) in the country has been created by an Executive Order (EO) No. 4 signed by President Duterte on October 11.

The task force shall be composed of the secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) as chair, and secretary of the Department of Health (DOH), and chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), as vice chairpersons.

The executive order was in response to the large number of drug users and pushers who voluntarily surrendered to the authorities since the Duterte administration launched its war on illegal drugs. Total number of surrenderers to date has reached more than 700,000.

However, there are only 16 DOH-accredited government drug rehabilitation centers operating in the country, and the increasing number of patients is straining the capacity of such facilities beyond their limits.

The members of the task force will be the secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), director general of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and a representative of the Office of the President.

The task force’s duties cover the following areas: Determination of suitable locations to establish the center, and to support its operations. It shall also enjoin the cooperation of local government units to support of centers.

The long-term goal of the task force is to establish at least one DATRC in every province, while taking into consideration the presence of duly accredited private rehab centers and community-based rehabilitation programs.

While those plans are being made, the task force will begin addressing the congestion in existing drug rehabilitation centers by putting up DATRCs in military reservations nationwide.

In view of this, the secretary of the Department of National Defense (DND) and the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) shall sit as additional members of the Task Force whenever the same will take up any matter involving DATRCs within military reservations.

The DOH shall operate, maintain, and manage the DATRCs to be established pursuant to this executive order, including those in military reservations.