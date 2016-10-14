EO limiting pyrotechnics in PH will displace 500,000 workers

Malolos City, Bulacan — Organized pyrotechnics manufacturers and dealers in this province are appealing to President Duterte to go soft on their industry after the Department of Health (DOH) revealed plans to issue an executive order restricting the use and possession of firecrackers and fireworks in the country.

Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial confirmed that the DOH was already drafting an EO that would limit the use and possession of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices in the country.

Malolos City, Bulacan (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

She made the announcement a day after a disastrous fireworks shop explosion that set off a string of explosions at two nearby firecrackers and pyrotechnics shops, causing a fire that razed a total of 10 commercial establishments, six vehicles, and killed two people in Bocaue, Bulacan – the country’s “fireworks capital.”

In their appeal to the President, officers and members of the Philippine Pyrotechnics Manufacturers and Dealers Association Inc (PPMDAI) said the incident in Barangay Biniang 1st, Bocaue was a “freak accident.”

They said any move to further limit the sale and use of pyrotechnic devices and firecrackers in the country will hurt the more than half a million Filipinos dependent on the industry.

Engr. Celso C. Cruz, chairman emeritus of PPMDAI and Marlene Lea DG Alapide, PPMDAI president, said, the pyrotechnic industry has been a part of the local government in promoting various economic programs and has been instrumental in approaching unemployment issues.

The PPMDAI said it has not been remiss in ensuring a safe and regulated industry and even conducted recently the “Fireworks Safety and Display Operators Seminar 2016” at the Paradise Resort in Barangay Dakila, here, which was attended by some 3,000 manufacturers and dealers of fireworks in Central Luzon.