Erap clears famed Walled City of obstructions and eyesores

Manila Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada, in his continuing endeavor to beautify the capital city, has cleared the 64-hectare Intramuros of all forms of obstructions and eyesores that have defiled the historic site for decades.

For the first time in many years, the famous Walled City, founded by the Spanish in 1571, has withstood wars, natural disasters and successive waves of colonial invaders.



(MB PHOTO/JIM GUIAO PUNZALAN) MB FILE(MB PHOTO/JIM GUIAO PUNZALAN)

But not the road clearing units sent by Estrada Friday morning to conduct a massive clearing operation in the 445-year-old stone citadel.

“Intramuros is an important cultural heritage that should not be neglected. We must keep it clean and well-maintained to help in its preservation,” Estrada said, citing the importance of the famous Spanish-era enclave to boost tourism in Manila.

“We owe it to our forefathers and the future generation to keep the place spruced up, not a dirty, traffic-clogged, and disorderly community that is full of eyesores and garbage it has now become,” he said.

Dennis Alcoreza, head of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB), said the road clearing operation covered major streets within Intramuros.

The city government’s Task Force Manila Cleanup operated on Intramuros following the request for assistance of the Intramuros Administration(IA) to help clean up and bring back some sense of normalcy to the chaotic streets of the popular landmark, the MTPB chief said.

IA, and its parent agency Department of Tourism, is embarking on a program to clear Intramuros of informal settlers, vendors, pedicab and tricycle drivers, vagrants and other road obstructions.

Dozens of illegally parked vehicles, unauthorized structures, unsightly piles of garbage, and numerous junks and eyesores were removed; sidewalk vendors were driven away, and dozens and dozens of pedicabs and “kuligligs” or motorized pedicabs that have been causing traffic in the area were impounded,Alcoreza said.