Erap requires elected Manila barangay officials to take drug test

All elected barangay officials in the City of Manila are required to undergo mandatory drug test, Mayor Joseph Estrada announced Sunday, October 9.



(mb.com.ph) MB FILE – Mayor Joseph Estrada(mb.com.ph)

Officials who test positive face dismissal from service, criminal and administrative charges, and stiff sanctions.

“We won’t be lenient to any barangay officials that are into drugs. They have no excuses,” the mayor pointed out. “It is a betrayal of public trust. People elected them. Do you think they are worthy of their positions if they’re drug addicts?”

Estrada’s order came after incumbent Barangay 648 Chairman Faiz Macabato was killed in an anti-drug operation at the Islamic Center in Quiapo on Friday. Macabato allegedly struggled with police who were about to arrest his brother for drug charges.

Earlier in August, the Manila mayor, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and city councilors underwent a surprise drug test at the city hall and all tested negative.

The city mayor cited Executive Order 292 or the Administrative Code of 1987, and Article V, Section 47, of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as the basis for his directive.

Conduct of random drug tests on public officials and employees is permitted under Article V, Section 47, of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

On the other hand, EO 292 states that government employees and officials who will test positive for use of dangerous drugs shall be subjected to disciplinary and administrative action.