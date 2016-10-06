Espinosa ‘safe’ in Leyte jail

Camp Ruperto Kangleon, Palo – The warden of the Leyte Provincial Jail has assured the safety of Albuera, Leyte, Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. while he is detained in the facility.

Espinosa was locked up at the Leyte Sub-Provincial Jail in Baybay City after being arrested on drug charges on Wednesday. He is considered a high-profile detainee after being publicly named by President Rodrigo Duterte as one of the biggest drug traffickers in the Visayas.

HIGH-PROFILE DETAINEE – Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa, shown during his arrest in his hometown on Wednesday, has been locked up at the Leyte sub-provincial jail, where he is the lone occupant of Cell No. 1. (EPA/Robert Dejon)

Provincial Jail Warden Homobono Bardillon said Espinosa is all alone in Cell No.1 of the sub-provincial jail as part of security measures.

Bardillon said Espinosa is visited by his wife and children, who also brings him his food.

He said Leyte provincial police chief Sr. Supt. Franco Simborio assigned additional officers to the sub-provincial jail to beef up its 31 jail guards.

Espinosa was arrested after Regional Trial Court in Baybay City issued the warrant on Tuesday, a day after the provincial prosecutor’s office recommended charging him and his son Kerwin for drug and firearms possession.

Last August a police team raided residences Espinosa in Albuera and confiscated shabu worth P88 million and assorted firearms and ammunition.

Espinosa surrendered to the police on August 23, one day after his lawyer, Rogelio G. Bato Jr., was killed in an ambush in Tacloban City.