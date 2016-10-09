Evolving in an ever-changing marketplace

While super brands continue to pervade the global market with collection upon collection of aspirational, often inaccessible products that seek to define “true luxury,” more and more consumers are beginning to appreciate merchandise in the context of experiences, stories, and emotional connections.

This is why multi-brand upscale department store Adora, recently relaunched under the Rustan Commercial Corporation (RCC), is steadfast on conveying very clear ideas on how it should evolve in an ever-changing marketplace not easily swayed by six-digit price tags and haute name brands.

“You cannot use the old way of retailing when the customer seeks for a much deeper connection with things. A shirt is not just a shirt. To cut through the shaft and tell simple, meaningful stories and connections, we must be good in three things: edit, curate, and choreograph,” says Bienvenido “Donnie” V. Tantoco III, RCC president.