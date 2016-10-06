Ex-MMDA chair seeks to unseat De Lima, claims she cheated

Former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Francis Tolentino has filed a protest before the Senate Electoral Tribunal (SET) to unseat beleaguered Sen. Leila de Lima.

In his complaint, Tolentino, who placed 13th in the May 2016 elections with 1.3 million votes behind De Lima, said the lady senator cheated in the automated elections by manipulating the electronic transmission of results.

“It (cheating) was with the electronic transmission. There probably was double transmission,” Tolentino told journalists covering the Supreme Court (SC).

De Lima, based on SET’s records, had answered Tolentino’s protest and denied the charges.

The SET is composed of three Supreme Court justices and six senators. It is headed by Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio.

The lady senator is being probed in the House of Representatives’ inquiry into the alleged drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) during her time as justice secretary.