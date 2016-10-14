Ex-My Chemical Romance star ‘miraculously alive’ after Sydney crash

SYDNEY (AFP) – American rocker Frank Iero revealed he and his bandmates cheated death after being hit by a bus ahead of a concert in Sydney.

The former My Chemical Romance guitarist told fans they were “banged up but miraculously alive” in a Twitter post.

He suffered “serious leg injuries” along with another band member when a public bus hit the van they were unloading on Thursday afternoon, police said.

They were both taken to hospital, with a third man treated for cuts and bruises.

“Hi friends thanks all for the well wishes. we’re pretty banged up but miraculously alive& in stable condition. I’m still in a state of shock,” Iero, now frontman for Frank Iero and the Patience, tweeted late Thursday.

Police said the bus was empty except for the driver. The band were due to perform Thursday, but cancelled the gig.

My Chemical Romance, founded in New Jersey, split up in 2013 after 12 years. They recorded four albums, including the platinum-selling “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge” in 2004, followed by “The Black Parade” two years later.