Ex-Negros governor denies link to destab plot

Bacolod City — A former governor of Negros Occidental denied he is involved with a group that wants to oust President Rodrigo Duterte.

Negros Occidental (Photo courtesy of Google Map)

“I have not and never will be part of a destabilization group against President Duterte,” said Rafael Coscolluela.

Word had spread that a regional leader of the ruling PDP-Laban pointed to Coscolluela and former governor Daniel Lacson Jr. as leading the anti-Duterte movement in their localities.

A Facebook post claimed that Yves Akol, PDP-Laban secretary general for Negros Island Region, said the two former governors met at a restaurant in Bacolod City to rally Negrenses to support the ouster of Duterte.

The group is working with former President Benigno S. Aquino III and Vice President Leni Robredo, the Facebook post said.

Akol has also denied being in league with Coscolluela and Lacson.

During last May’s elections, Negros Occidental was known a bailiwick of the Liberal Party (LP) and its presidential candidate Mar Roxas.