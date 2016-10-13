Expect heavy rains, thunderstorms until weekend — PAGASA

Brace for more sudden heavy rains and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon or evening until the weekend, due to the prevalence of localized thunderstorm activities over Metro Manila and nearby areas in Luzon.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather forecaster Jun Galang said Metro Manila and neighboring areas will continue to experience generally warm mornings and rainy afternoons or evenings until the weekend.

He said the rains are most often moderate to heavy but of short duration.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) estimated at 715 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar before Wednesday noon is expected to intensify into a tropical depression within 24 hours.

It will be given a local name of “Karen” once it becomes a cyclone. While it remains an LPA under PAGASA’s category, the LPA has been upgraded to tropical depression by the Japan Meteorological Agency on Wednesday morning.

The LPA is embedded along the intertropical convergence zone which brings cloudy skies with moderate to occasional heavy rains and isolated thunderstorms over Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, Southern Leyte, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur this Thursday.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible floods or landslides due to continuous rains.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will be experienced over Visayas, Mindanao, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Aurora and Quezon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Should it continue its west-northwest track, Galang said the LPA, which could become a tropical depression, will likely make landfall over Northern Luzon by weekend.

PAGASA earlier said the cyclone could make landfall by Saturday or Sunday.

Galang said Eastern Visayas will experience the initial impact of the weather disturbance within the next two days. Light to moderate to at times heavy rains will prevail over the region, he added.

PAGASA also said there is a possibility that the cyclone would cross Northern Luzon after its landfall.

By Saturday or Sunday, Metro Manila could experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains as the outer spiral or circulation of the cyclone will be over the metropolis, Galang pointed out.