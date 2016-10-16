Facebook deploys ‘Safety Check’ for areas hit by Karen

Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature Sunday, October 16, to check on the status of its Filipino members living in areas affected by Typhoon Karen (international name: Sarika).

Users can access the Safety Check feature through a dedicated link. They are also notified to check if they are safe upon logging in or entry to the site.

Typhoon Karen pummeled through much of northern and central Luzon on Sunday before exiting the island en route to West Philippine Sea.

Safety Check is a feature by the social networking site activated during man-made or natural disasters as a way for users within the affected geographical area to update whether they are safe.

In the Philippines, it was most recently deployed in the aftermath of the September 3, 2016 bombing in Davao City.

Originally named Disaster Message Board, it was introduced in October 2014. Its prominent deployment in a major event was in the wake of the April 2015 earthquake in Nepal.

Safety Check was also deployed during hurricane Patricia in October 2015, the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris, France and in the March 2016 blasts in Brussels, Belgium.