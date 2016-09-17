Facebook petition to stop Chinese Dog Meat Festival, heard by Zuckerberg

Facebook page Puppies Planet asked help from Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg to stop the Yulin Dog Meat Festival, held annually in Yulin, China.

Surprisingly, Zuckerberg positively responded to the message sent by the page, saying “I will give you and every dog lover this chance. You will have to get 50L likes, 50K comments, 50K shares.”

The page posted the screen capture of their conversation as the petition post. Posted less than 24 hours ago, it has since received support all over the world. It has already exceeded 50K likes.

Photo courtesy of dailymail.co.uk / Reuters

The Yulin Dog Meat Festival, also known as the Lychee and Dog Meat Festival is held every year in Yulin, Guangxi. It has been a tradition for 26 years now.

The Chinese believe that eating dog meat and lychee would keep off the heat throughout the summer season.