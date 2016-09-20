Facebook wins first Emmy

Facebook received its first Emmy award for virtual reality film “Henry”.

Photo courtesy of Facebook (mb.com.ph)

The film was produced by Oculus VR, a virtual reality technology company of Facebook. The story is about Henry, a hedgehog and his adventures to make friends.

Zuckerberg explains that “Henry is a great example of how VR (virtual reality) is going to change storytelling.”

Photo courtesy of Facebook (mb.com.ph)

What sets apart virtual reality from the usual film is its ability to make characters alive.

Producer Edward Saatchi says, “In movie, it’s all frozen in time. In VR, the actor is alive in every way.”