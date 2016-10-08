Fajardo poised for record 3rd straight MVP

San Miguel Beer top player June Mar Fajardo has maintained his lead in the race for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award despite the Beermen’s stunning exit in the playoffs of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Fajardo, the reigning back-to-back MVP, has accumulated 38.8 Statistical Points following the semifinal round, where Barangay Ginebra San Miguel dethroned SMB in their best-of-five affair.



(Manila Bulletin) June Mar Fajardo(Manila Bulletin)

The 6-foot-10 center of San Miguel was the only player to average double-double in the season-ending conference with 18.6 points and 12.7 rebounds while adding 1.4 assists and 1.5 shot blocks.

The native of Pinamungahan, Cebu, is bidding to become the only player to capture three consecutive MVPs.

Fajardo is already a part of an ‘elite’ group with two straight MVPs that includes William “Bogs” Adornado (1975-1976), Alvin Patrimonio (1993-1994), and Danny Ildefonso (2000-2001), also from SMB.

Patrimonio and Ramon Fernandez hold the record for most MVPs with four each. But no player in the 41-year history of the PBA has won the top individual award three straight times.

In the top 10 of the MVP race are TNT’s Jayson Castro (33.6), Terrence Romeo of Globalport (33.5), Alaska’s Calvin Abueva (32.1), Globalport’s Stanley Pringle (31.2), Sean Anthony of NLEX (29.1), Arwind Santos of SMB (28.9), Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar (28.4), Asi Taulava of NLEX (28.32), and SMB’s Alex Cabagnot (28.27).