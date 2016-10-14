‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise grows to 5 films

NEW YORK — J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” isn’t going to be a trilogy, it’s going to be a pentalogy.

At a fan event for the upcoming film in London on Thursday, the author revealed that the budding franchise will now stretch to five films. The first, starring Eddie Redmayne, opens November 18.

The announcement, which Warner Bros. confirmed, immediately fueled conjecture that the “Harry Potter” prequel, set decades before Potter’s birth, could lead right up to the young wizard.

The second “Fantastic Beasts” is already in pre-production, and due in theaters November 2018.