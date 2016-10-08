Farewell, Senator Miriam

My fellow Antipoleños and Rizaleños joined the rest of our countrymen in grieving the passing away of Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago, one of most illustrious leaders who ever stepped into the public service arena in the past half a century.

She occupied a special place in the hearts of the people of our Antipolo City and the Province of Rizal. Unknown to many, she had generously supported many of our projects, particularly those that helped improve our infrastructure system and social services.

MB FILE – Miriam Defensor-Santiago (JOHN JEROME GANZON)

It is not a well-known fact that she topped the list of senators in our country who have extended the most moral and material support to our aspiration for progress and development.

She occupies, too, a special place in the heart of our family. Senator Miram was a sponsor in our wedding and had been a longtime family friend.

I clearly remember that she was among the first to give me inspiration as I set out into the difficult world of public service. My first stint was at the Laguna Lake Development Authority. My first public service job taught me early that serving our country is one tough task. It requires dedication and commitment even during those times when the job seemed endless and thankless.

Senator Miriam was the sterling example of one who stood for her principles and for what she believed was right even when she was by her lonesome. She was never afraid to be maverick. She did not ask that she be heaped with platitude or gratitude. What she demanded was respect – for her principles and for the causes she fought for.

While we grieve the loss of an inspiration, a supporter, and a model in public service, we are also grateful that she came into our lives and touched us.

You will be missed, Ninang Miriam. We hope we can keep your memory alive by emulating the qualities of a public servant which you brilliantly displayed.

Intelligent, witty

Archie Inlong, a fellow Antipoleño and one of the country’s leading communication consultants, showed up at my office following the news of Senator Miriam’s death.

He wanted to find out if I knew the senator and what I thought about her. I explained to him over coffee that her passing away was a great loss both to the city and to me.

Archie said he felt the loss, too. He shared that Senator Miriam was his professor at the UP College of Law, evening class. “So, how was she as a professor?” I asked my visitor.

He said, “She was intelligent… and witty in an outstanding sort of way.”

“I had two unforgettable moments with her during our evening classes,” my visitor said.

He related:

“One night, I came to her class unprepared for recitation. After several minutes of miserably fumbling with my answer, Professor Miriam said, ‘Mr. Inlong, do you know that peanuts is brain food?’

“I answered, ‘Yes’. She answered back, ‘Then, would you consider buying five kilos for yourself?’

“The class laughed. I laughed, too. Her remarks came across to me as a display of wit rather than sarcasm.

“On another night of lousy recitation, she asked me to look outside the window of our classroom. She then asked, ‘Tell me what you see.’

“I said, nothing, ma’am – just darkness. Professor Miriam then said, ‘Well, don’t you think the same can be said about your future in the law profession?’

“Again, laughter from my classmates.”

My visitor underscored a sterling quality of the late senator. She was truly witty. She made us laugh – and made us laugh at ourselves, at life, and at the world.

I never went to her law classes like my visitor did. Still, she was a teacher to me and to all of us.

Listening to her in Senate committee hearings, she helped us understand the law better. She taught us procedures. She taught us the origins of the law. She taught us the meaning of many Latin maxims we often heard but did not understand.

She did so with clarity. She did so in a language and manner that helped for easy understanding. Each time we listened intently to her, we felt a little more intelligent than before.

The last lesson she taught us was courage. To the very end, she fought. She waged her battle against cancer valiantly. Of Senator Miriam, it can be said that she died “with her boots on.”

Rest in peace now, Senator. Our gratitude go with you.

*For feedback, please email it to antipolocitygov@gmail.com or send it to #4 Horse Shoe Drive, Beverly Hills Subdivision, Bgy. Beverly Hills, Antipolo City, Rizal.