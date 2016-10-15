Senators bid outgoing United States Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg (standing) goodbye during a dinner hosted by Senate President Pro Tempore Franklin M. Drilon last Friday at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel in Makati City. Among the senators present were Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, Senators Paolo Benigno ‘Bam’ Aquino IV, Juan Edgardo ‘Sonny’ Angara, and Leila de Lima. The senators had earlier expressed their appreciation for Goldberg’s efforts to enrich the ties between the Philippines and the US. (Senate photo)