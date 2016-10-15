Faster Karen poses ‘serious threat’ to Aurora

A faster Typhoon Karen now poses a serious threat to Aurora, with almost all of Luzon now under tropical cyclone warning signals.

Majority of the places with storm signals are in northern and central Luzon, including Metro Manila, after the typhoon skirted past Bicol and Eastern Visayas on Saturday:

TCWS #3: Pangasinan, Northern Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Northern Quezon including Polillo Island, La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino

TCWS #2: Ilocos Sur, Southern Isabela, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Rest of Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, Rizal, Metro Manila, Rest of Quezon, Camarines Norte and Catanduanes

TCWS #1: Ilocos Norte, Abra, Kalinga, Rest of Isabela, Southern Apayao, Southern Cagayan, Oriental Mindoro, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Marinduque, Camarines Sur and Albay including Burias Island

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) expects the typhoon to make landfall over Aurora around midnight to 2:00 am on Sunday, October 16.



Early exit

Typhoon Karen (international name: Sarika) has gained more speed, now clocking in at 22 kph while still moving west northwest.

It has likewise maintained its maximum sustained winds and gusts of up to 130 kph and 180 kph, respectively.

It was last spotted at 205 km east of Infanta, Quezon.

As it hits land early Sunday, the typhoon is forecast to cross central Luzon until it exits the Luzon landmass via Pangasinan on Sunday afternoon.

PAGASA forecasts the storm to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by early Monday morning.

The weather bureau will issue a new weather bulletin at 8:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, PAGASA continues to monitor the tropical storm with international name “Haima,” which was last spotted at 1,850 km east of Mindanao.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph.

It will be named “Lawin” once it enters PAR, and the weather bureau forecasts it will make landfall over Luzon next week.

A San Francisco-based weather service provider, meanwhile, warned that the impending weather disturbance could be much stronger than Karen.

