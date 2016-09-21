FDA warns against ‘extremely dangerous’ opioid

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a public health warning against the synthetic opioid W-18, which it described as “an extremely dangerous drug.”

In its advisory, the FDA said it received a letter from the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) advising the country about the Canadian government’s announcement to tighten the control on opioid W-18 by adding it to Canada’s Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

“Nonmedical prescription opioid use is a rapidly escalating public health problem. Unintentional overdose deaths from opioid pain relievers has quadrupled since 1999,” the FDA said.

The agency said W-18 originated in a Canadian academic lab working on analgesic drug discovery in the 1980s and became a designer drug in the 2010s.

“Evidence shows that W-18 has been used recreationally in Europe and in Canada over the past two years. It has been found in samples seized by Canadian law enforcement that were made to appear like legitimate prescription tablets, such as oxycodone,” according to the communication the FDA received.