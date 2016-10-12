FEU battles UST today

Games Today

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – Adamson vs UP

4 p.m. – FEU vs UST

Defending champion Far Eastern University (FEU), the hottest team other than unbeaten La Salle, tries to extend its winning run to six games today when it plays struggling University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the UAAP basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Tamaraws, who have found ways to register a 6-2 record despite inconsistent performances, enter the 4 p.m. contest expected to further tighten their hold of second spot while boosting their reputation as possibly the biggest threat to the Green Archers’ title aspirations.

FEU’s attempt to remain in hot form comes after Adamson’s 2 p.m. encounter with an inspired University of the Philippines (UP) side.

The Falcons, who dropped to an even 4-4 slate, came close to dealing the Green Archers their first loss of the season last Sunday, cutting a third quarter deficit to just two in the final two minutes before falling short, 86-79.

UP pulled off a stunner a day earlier, opening the second round with a shock 56-52 triumph over Ateneo for just its second win in eight games.

FEU kept its winning form last Sunday the hard way, erasing an 11-point third quarter deficit against National University before Monbert Arong scored the go-ahead jumper off Alfred Aroga to seal a 57-56 victory.

Arong’s performance since the streak has made people think of him as FEU’s new go-to-guy, but coach Nash Racela remains firm that the role remains a case-to-case basis.

“We hope that every game, kung sino man puntahan namin, maka-deliver whoever that is,” said Racela, who has also seen some significant contributions from Raymar Jose and Wendell Comboy.

The Tams face a Growling Tigers team that continues to crumble each game. The España dribbers split the first four games before dropping four consecutive games in disappointing fashion.

UST’s struggles were evident last Saturday when it committed 32 turnovers, 10 of which came from team captain Louie Vigil, in a 71-61 defeat to University of the East.