Fil-Am investors worry about PH-US relations

Philippine-American businessmen have mixed sentiments processing recent – and seem chronic – anti-US pronouncements of President Rodrigo Duterte and its possible impact on the economic and trade relations between the two allied countries.

At the sidelines of the two-day 42nd Philippine Business Conference in Pasay City yesterday, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) President George Barcelon shared the worries of his counterparts in the US – Federation of Philippine-American Chamber of Commerce.

“(The federation members) said they are concerned because… they said that in our hearts we are Filipinos but our allegiance is with the US,” he quoted the Federation members.

Barcelon said they are unfortunately in the middle – or forced fence sitters – of the possible backlash from Duterte’s anti-US remarks.

“I think these sincere expressions of concern should be heeded (by Duterte),” said Barcelon.

“In general they are concerned… not in the peace and order situation -they are OK with that. But more on investments,” he added.

Barcelon said local businessmen, particularly members of PCCI, would like to assure their counterparts in the US that while Duterte is untethered in his rhetorics, the administration’s economic team is more than capable of addressing the aftermath.

“We want them to feel a sense of – na hindi ganun kabigat yung issue na yan (that it’s not as worse as they think particularly when) there is positive pronouncement coming from the economic team,” stressed Barcelona.

He reiterated that Duterte should listen to businessmen’s concerns about security, foreign policy and business climate. “I think he is listening (but better) if backed up by the economic managers. “But we don’t worry ourselves to death, we are just concerned.”

During the first day of the PBC, the PCCI and Fil-AM business federation group signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work together to increase the level of American and Fil-American investments in the country. The group also includes IT firms in the US.

“They signed an MOU for collaboration with the PCCI,” said Barcelon.

Barcelon said the MOU involved 15 groups within the federation including five chambers based in Los Angeles, California.

The federation group currently has 42 chapters and 5,000 members.