Fil-Aussie Bicolana wins 2016 Miss World PH

Winners of the 2016 Miss World Philippine pose during the coronation night at the Manila Hotel. From left are: Sandra Raymundo Lemonon, Fourth Princess; Ivanna Kamil Suficiencia Pacis, Second Princess; Catriona Gray, 2016 Miss World Philippines; Arienne Louise Braga Calingo, First Princess; and Marah O, Munoz, Third Princess. (JOHN JEROME GANZON)

The number 13 proved to be lucky for a Bicolana model-singer after she was crowned Miss World Philippines 2016 on Sunday night, October 2, at the historic Manila Hotel.

Catriona Elisa Gray, 22, a Filipino-Australian from Albay, will represent the Philippines at the 66th Miss World beauty pageant on December 20 in Washington, DC, USA.

Miss World is the world’s longest-running beauty pageant.

“When No. 13 was assigned to me, I was a bit apprehensive. But I will prove them that 13 is a lucky number,” Gray recalled during the coronation ball for the pageant winners held at the Champagne Room of the Manila Hotel.

And the proud Bicolana did when she took home the crown.

Other winners were: Arienne Louise Calingo, First Princess; Ivanna Kamil Pacis, Second Princess; Marah Munoz, Third Princess; and Sandra Lemonon, Fourth Princess.