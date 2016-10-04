Fil-Aussie model crowned 2016 Miss World PH at Manila Hotel

The number 13 proved to be lucky for a Filipino-Australian fashion and commercial model who was crowned Miss World Philippines 2016 in a televised beauty pageant held at the Manila Hotel Sunday night.

Catriona Elisa Gray, 22, of Albay, will represent the Philippines at the 66th Miss World beauty pageant which will be held in Washington, DC, United States on December 20. Miss World is the longest-running beauty contest in world.



“When No. 13 was assigned to me, I was a bit apprehensive. But I would say to them that 13 is a lucky number,” Gray recalled, at the coronation ball for the pageant winners held at the Champagne Room of the Manila Hotel.

And she did when she took the top prize.

Other winners were: Arienne Louise Calingo, 1st Princess; Ivanna Kamil Pacis, 2nd Princess; Marah Munoz, 3rd Princess; and Sandra Lemonon, 4th Princess.

During the question-and-answer portion, the Top 5 candidates were asked a common question, “Why should you be Miss World Philippines?”

Gray answered: “To be Miss World Philippines is to be passed a torch that burns with passion and purpose. If I become Miss World Philippines, I will dedicate my voice and my essence to carry that torch and set charitable causes alike, like my advocacy, the Paraiso Bright Beginnings Project. I will focus on passing on this torch to empower others because I believe that together, there is no darkness in this world that our light can’t overcome.”

The beauty queen-blogger bested 24 other candidates for the title. She was trained under the Aces and Queens beauty camp headed by Jonas Gaffud, the same team who groomed reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach and 2013 Miss World Megan Young.

Gray also won special awards — Miss Manila Hotel, Miss Hannah, Fashion Runway Award, Best in Swimsuit, and Best in Long Gown. Lemonon received the Miss Photogenic award.

Gray, 22, said that her hobbies are sketching, painting, travel, writing, photography, music, and cooking. She’s also a black belt in Choi Kwang Do, loves outdoor recreation and outdoor sports. She has a boyfriend.

An only child, Gray went to college at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, where she earned a master certificate in music theory.

“As an only child, I’m very close with my parents. Not only are they my role models, they are my best friends. I’m blessed that they are so supportive of my every endeavor,” she said.

Gray, who stands 5’9 1/2, grew up in Australia where she developed a deep appreciation for nature, an active lifestyle, and an easy laid-back attitude of “no worries.”

In her late teens, Gray moved to Asia and has become one of the most sought-after commercial models, appearing in regional and global campaigns while gracing various magazine covers.